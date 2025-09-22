Islanders Prospect & Long Island Native Marshall Warren Impresses With Confidence, Physicality In Preseason Debut vs. Flyers

ELMONT, NY -- New York Islanders defense prospect and Long Island native Marshall Warren was excited pregame to skate in his first-ever preseason game after not getting the chance last training camp.

Long Island Native, Islanders Fan Marshall Warren About To Live Out A Dream

EAST MEADOW, NY -- Long Island native Long Island native Marshall Warren is about to live out a dream when the New York Islanders host the Philadelphia Flyers for their first preseason game.

However, even with all the excitement, the Laurel Hollow native couldn't have expected what would happen in front of his parents, his sister, friends, and family on Sunday night.

After laying a big hit in his own zone in the second period, Warren jumped up on the rush with forward Mathew Barzal, creating a 2-on-1 chance. From the high slot, Barzal sent a cross-seam pass to Warren, who caught the puck in the left circle before roofing the rubber for the 2-1 go-ahead tally:

"Yeah, it was cool," Warren told The Hockey News. "I would have loved to get the win, but...it didn't really feel that surreal, honestly. It felt like a normal day, like playing hockey. But, yeah, it's cool."

Warren is always cool, calm, and collected in interviews. But we can tell you that he was grinning ear to ear while chatting with us.

When asked if that goal sequence defined him as a player: "I'm a two-way defenseman, so it's good to show I can make hits and also make plays. So that's the biggest thing, just going forward, just being able to showcase the abilities I have. So yeah, I think it was a good game, but obviously we didn't win."

In the 11-round 3-2 shootout exhibition loss to the Philadelphia Flyers, Warren recorded one assist, two shots, and three hits in 16:45 minutes of action, skating alongside Cole McWard.

"I was happy for him. I mean, he had a really good camp last year, and I thought he had a great game today," head coach Patrick Roy said. "I mean, he scored that second goal for us and jumps in the rush. And I was very impressed with him. I thought he had a really good game."

As mentioned, Warren did not get into a preseason game last year. He was brought to Philadelphia, took warmups, but did not get into the game. He had to earn it.

In his first full season in Bridgeport -- he did suffer an injury -- Warren recorded 17 points (four goals, 13 assists) in 53 games.

His growth from last season to this season, when it comes to his decision-making, is what stood out to Roy and what ultimately gave him a preseason opportunity this time around.

"I feel like he's free out there in a way that he's not afraid," Roy said. "Last year, there was maybe a bit of hesitation in jumping in on the rush, which is normal. You're a young guy, but I felt like today, the goal that he scored, it's an example. He was not afraid. He just said, "Well, I'm going there, and I want to create that 2-on-1 on with Barzy.'

"What I love is the check he made in that first period. That was a great hit. I liked the way that he defended, the way that he moves the puck. I could see, in general, how good he feels out there and how confident he is. And I think the year in the AHL last year was really good for him."

Warren won't be making the Islanders out of training camp. But, he does have a tremendous opportunity to be a leader down in Bridgeport, play big minutes and hey, you never know.

Look at Isaiah George last season, who, due to injury got a chance at the NHL level, a chance that lasted 33 games. While the call-up was more out of necessity due to injury as George had only played in four total professoinal hockey games, his play in preseason last year is what gave the Islanders confidence that he could be an option.

Hopefully, Warren continues to do the same as training camp and preseason action continue.

Stay updated with the most interesting Islanders stories, analysis, breaking news and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.