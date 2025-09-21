Long Island Native, Islanders Fan Marshall Warren About To Live Out A Dream

EAST MEADOW, NY -- Long Island native Marshall Warren is about to live out a dream when the New York Islanders host the Philadelphia Flyers for their first preseason game.

Hailing from Suffolk County's Laurel Hollow, the 24-year-old defenseman and die-hard Islanders fan will get his first chance to don the Blue & Orange in an actual NHL game.

"Yeah, it's pretty exciting," Warren said. "For me, it was Nassau Coliseum, but now, like, UBS is obviously their home rink, so that'd be cool to get out there. But you got a job to do, and you got to get out there and have some fun and win the game. I'll get to enjoy it a little bit after the game. But yeah, I'm just kind of focused right now and ready to go."

His family and friends will be in attendance. The ticket count, he's not so sure on the number.

"Good question," Warren said. "I don't even know. Like, really, I think it's word of mouth. I'm sure there'll be a lot of people there, but I don't even know. My parents will be there, obviously my sister."

During training camp last season, Warren was brought to a preseason game in Philadelphia, but did not get to play. Head coach Patrick Roy said that he wanted Warren to get a taste of what an NHL warmup was like and see him work toward getting to play next time.

That time is now, and Warren is ecstatic for the opportunity, as he couldn't contain his smile during his pregame media session.

"It's a good opportunity to showcase what you have and showcase your skills," Warren said. "That's where you want to be. You want to be playing against the other top guys. So I think it's a good opportunity for me."

Islanders captain Anders Lee knows how cool getting a game in on Long Island is for Warren.

"It's really cool. I'm pumped for him in that regard," Lee said. "And his process, going through that situation last year, and putting in the work and continuing to get better, he's earned that right to play a game tonight.

"He's looked great in camp. He's got a great attitude out there. His focus is there, and it'll be fun to see him on the ice."

