Islanders Scouting Blackhawks: The Chicago Players Who Make Sense for Long Island

The New York Islanders are out in Las Vegas for Thursday's matchup against the Golden Knights.

Meanwhile, the team had a pro scout busy on Wednesday night, taking in Chicago Blackhawks vs New Jersey Devils game.

Stefen Rosner (@stefen_rosner) on X

#Isles one of a handful of teams who have a scout in Chicago tonight.

While it's still early in the year, it's always interesting to see which teams are watching which others. In this case, it's almost certain the Islanders are watching Chicago, as it would be far easier and cheaper for the franchise to scout the Devils back in New Jersey -- a team the Islanders just beat 3-2 in overtime on Monday.

The Islanders have a glaring need on the right side of their defense, and Chicago has a pair of players who could be acquired to join New York's defense corps.

First, Louis Crevier is thought to be available. He's a 6'8 monster, drafted in the 7th round of the 2020 NHL Draft, and has 72 games under his belt. He posted two assists last night, and through 16 games this season, has two goals and eight points total.

He could very easily jump right into New York's lineup, perhaps as an ideal partner for Alexander Romanov or Adam Pelech, with Ryan Pulock now stapled alongside Matthew Schaefer.

Crevier's just 24, and with his size, why would Chicago be looking to trade him?

For starters, they have too many defensemen. Last night, they ran an 11-forward, 7-defensemen set-up, something far from ideal.

Chicago also wants to add an NHL forward to the mix of their roster, as they continue to plow along in their rebuild. The Islanders are flush with NHL forwards and would likely be open to flipping a forward to improve their defense.

The other option thought to be available in Chicago is Connor Murphy, a 32-year-old veteran right-shot blue liner and steady presence for all 762 games of his career. He's spent the last 9 years of his career with the Blackhawks, remaining loyal throughout the long rebuilding process that's gone on.

Murphy's even worn a letter since the 2020-21 season, showcasing how much his leadership means to the team.

He's available for the same reasons Crevier is, just too many defensemen pushing and not enough spots. If Chicago gets the right forward or pick package in return, Murphy, a pending UFA, will be available.

He's expected to be dealt ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline, but it's never too early to make an early run.