Islanders Shabanov Showcasing All The Tools; Do Your Best To Temper Expectations

EAST MEADOW, NY -- It's hard to temper expectations when talent is clearly evident. While many may be thinking this is about Matthew Schaefer — he's going to be a really special player — it's Maxim Shabanov who stole the show on Sunday at New York Islanders rookie camp.

The 24-year-old is obviously on the older side when it comes to prospects, but taking part in rookie camp has been a good test for someone who has never played the North American game.

Shabanov is standing out, as he should be, going up against younger players who don't have the professional experience he has.

Whether it's his edge work and skating, his on-the-tape passing ability (whether he's looking or not), his heavy shot to the top corners with ease, or just the way his creative mind works coming up and down the ice, he seems to have all the tools to overcome his 5'9" stature.

"I guess you can knock his size, but you've got to be able to catch him," Islanders prospect Kashawn Aitcheson said. "He's super highly skilled, and he's super strong too. He can hold his own. He's not a flimsy guy. He's kind of a man already. So, yeah, I think he'll do just fine."

The question of whether he can handle the NHL's physicality or just the overall skill of the greatest league in the world remains to be seen. So it's important to temper expectations until we see how he looks in main training camp, which opens next Thursday, and how he fares in his preseason slate.

But if he proves he can handle the physicality, the Islanders have a secret weapon and potentially — potentially — a perfect linemate for Mathew Barzal.

"He's as silky as it gets," Islanders prospect Matthew Maggio told The Hockey News. "I had a great time just getting to play with him and go down with him on 2-on-1s. And he's a super fun guy to play with, and I look forward to hopefully getting some more time together. He's just such a smart player. Some of the best hands I've ever seen. Everyone saw the heel drag that he pulled off. Not many guys are pulling stuff like that off, so clean too. He's gonna be a good player."

How's the language barrier?

"He's not a guy that's quiet," Maggio said. "Even just playing with him in the 4-on-4, we're coming, he's coming back to the bench and saying what he wants. He wanted me to swing with him and stuff like that. So he's trying. And, I mean, that's really all you can ask for."

Who is better to ask about Shabanov than a goaltender?

"He's very skilled. He's got a good shot," goalie prospect Burke Hood told The Hockey News. "He finds a way to pick the corner and seems to find the back of the net on every shot."

As for the heel drag that Maggio mentioned: "Something I honestly didn't expect to see."

Prospect and Long Island native Ross Mitton told me on Saturday that he looks like a mini Kucherov out there.

Here's what Bridgeport and rookie camp head coach Rocky Thompson had to say about Shabanov following Sunday's skate:

"His skill set is good. I thought he checked good," Thompson said. "Like I said the last time, what was impressive was the fact that his checking ability is good, and it should be, because he's such a good skater. But he's taken some pride in those types of things, and he's competitive. You can kind of see that within the drills that there is a competitiveness to him, which is great, and it's not something that you can teach. It's an instinctual thing, which is wonderful.

"So he's done a good job, but you can see some of the puck ability stuff in the 1-on-1s. So that's going to be fun when he starts to play the hockey games, because then you can start to see how these skills translate in a five-on-five environment."

Training camp opens Thursday, and that's where Shabanov will have to prove just how big of an impact he can make.

As mentioned, let's temper expectations. But that doesn't mean Islanders fans can't be excited about what could be a tremendous acquisition.

