Kyle Palmieri Reflects On His Trade From Devils To Islanders: ‘It Was The Best Opportunity To Try & Win’

NEWARK, NJ -- It's hard to believe, but Kyle Palmieri is in his fifth full season as a member of the New York Islanders after coming over from the New Jersey Devils ahead of the 2021 NHL Trade Deadline.

Despite being born in Smithtown, Long Island, Palmieri grew up in Montvale, New Jersey, about a 40-minute commute to the Prudential Center.

Palmieri, who began his career with the Anaheim Ducks, signed with the Devils as an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2016, putting pen to paper on a five-year deal worth $4.65 million annually.

During the final season of his deal, the 2020-21 season, which started late due to the Pandemic, Palmieri knew that his future likely wasn't with the Devils. So, when it started getting closer to the NHL Trade Deadline, he knew he was likely on the move -- the question was where to.

"I mean, it was kind of a weird situation," Palmieri told The Hockey News. "It was the divisional bubble year, but I had had conversations with Fitzgerald, and I knew where things were at and where I stood. So it was more of a waiting game."

On April 7, 2021, the Islanders acquired Palmieri and Travis Zajac for forwards A.J. Greer and Mason Jobst, and a 2021 first-round pick and 2022 conditional fourth-round pick.

Palmieri had a modiified no-trade clause so he had some of a say in where he ended up.

"Obviously, with the [COVID] restrictions and all the stuff moving inside divisions or outside of divisions and crossing borders, it kind of came down to a couple of options at the end," Palmieri said. "But I felt like I was part of the process of where the landing spot was going to be, and the Islanders were at the top of my list. So, yeah, it feels like a while ago now, but it was just a different year to begin with — and definitely happy how it all worked out."

Were the Islanders at the top of the list because that's where he was born?

"It was a team that was very competitive," Palmieri said. "It gave me an opportunity to win. When I was playing in Jersey, we were kind of in a rebuild, and I think the Islanders were an awesome opportunity for me, and I was excited to make the switch.

"Obviously, being from the area and having played here for a while, there’s a certain level of comfort with that. But I think for me, it was just the best opportunity to try and win."

Coming over with Zajac certainly made the transition a bit smoother.

"That made it nice. Obviously, Greener and Schneider were here already, and I knew a good chunk of the guys," Palmieri said. "So it always makes it easier going into a new room with a couple of familiar faces."

Five years later, Palmieri has been a tremendous value to the Islanders after shaking off his first full season, which was plagued by a few upper-body injuries.

The summer, after playing in all 82 games for a second straight season, Palmieri and the Islanders came to terms on a two-year extension worth $4.75 million annually.

In 15 games this season, Palmieri has four goals and seven assists for 11 points. He'll skate with Bo Horvat and Emil Heineman on the Islanders' top line for a second straight game.

The Islanders battle the Devils at 7 PM ET on MSGSN2.