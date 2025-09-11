Mathew Barzal's First Comments To Islanders No. 1 Overall Pick Matthew Schaefer

On Wednesday night, the New York Islanders dropped episode one of "On The Island", their behind-the-scenes footage of the 2025 NHL Draft.

After the Islanders drafted Matthew Schaefer with the first overall pick, he received calls from Anders Lee, Bo Horvat, and then Mathew Barzal.

“Matty, what's up, you stud?" Barzal said as soon as Schaefer answered the one phone. "We’re going to be dancing out there.”

Barzal has been showcasing his excitement for Schaefer anytime he's been asked about him, whether it's been on Frankie Borrelli's podcast or on NHL Sirius XM.

Having a dynamic defenseman like Schaefer is something that plays right into Barzal's skillset, which is what Barzal was alluding to in his phone call.

"He skates like the wind," Barzal said on NHL Network Radio while representing the Islanders at the 2025 NHL/NHLPA North American Player Media Tour.

Catch episode 1 of "On The Island" below:

Stay updated with the most interesting Islanders stories, analysis, breaking news and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.