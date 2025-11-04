Matthew Schaefer's Stellar SportLogiq's Stats

New York Islanders No. 1 pick Matthew Schaefer has been unreal to begin his NHL career.

Through 12 games entering Tuesday night against the Boston Bruins, the 18-year-old has 10 points, with five goals and five assists, leading all defenseman in the goals department.

Here's his advanced metrics courtesy of Sportslogiq which are mind-boggling.

Sportlogiq (@Sportlogiq) on X

What an impressive start for Matthew Schaefer 🔥 🔵 1st among all @NHL players in screened shots on net 🟠 3rd in controlled exits among defensemen 🔵 4th in controlled entries among defensemen 🟠 5th in OZ Possession time among defensemen 🔵 9th in passes to the slot among

Schaefer, who already was named Rookie of the Month for October is off to a red-hot start to November after his first career two-goal performance.

How many points do you think he'll have this month?