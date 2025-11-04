    • Powered by Roundtable

    Matthew Schaefer's Stellar SportLogiq's Stats

    Stefen Rosner
    Nov 4, 2025, 14:27
    Matthew Schaefer's Stellar SportLogiq's Stats

    Nov 4, 2025, 14:27
    Nov 4, 2025, 14:27
    Updated at: Nov 4, 2025, 18:33

    Islanders' prospect Matthew Schaefer dominates with 10 points in 12 games. Dive into the advanced analytics proving his immediate NHL impact.

    New York Islanders No. 1 pick Matthew Schaefer has been unreal to begin his NHL career. 

    Through 12 games entering Tuesday night against the Boston Bruins, the 18-year-old has 10 points, with five goals and five assists, leading all defenseman in the goals department. 

    Here's his advanced metrics courtesy of Sportslogiq which are mind-boggling. 

    Schaefer, who already was named Rookie of the Month for October is off to a red-hot start to November after his first career two-goal performance. 

    How many points do you think he'll have this month?