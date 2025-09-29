New York Rangers Will Cuylle Talks Islanders No. 1 Overall Pick Matthew Schaefer

ELMONT, NY -- This summer, New York Rangers forward Will Cuylle skated with New York Islanders No. 1 overall pick Matthew Schaefer. Following Monday's morning skate, we asked Cuylle about the 18-year-old.

Q: Just what can you tell us about Schaefer from your summer skates?

A: He's a good player, skilled, he's got a lot of confidence. He worked hard this summer. I'm Excited to see what he's gonna do this year."

Q: How hard is he to go up against?

A: "I've been working with him in the summer, so I know some of his moves, but I think he's super skilled. He's very deceptive with the puck, good offensively, so you definitely have to be aware when you're against guys like that."

Q: Do you notice the skills first or when you see him or do you notice, like the maturity and the way he carries himself?

A: "It's tough to pick just one. I think you know he's a good all-around person. It's tough to pick one or the other, but you know he definitely does all those things for sure."

Q: Any suprises?

A: "He's a first overall pick for a reason, so he's obviously got some elite skill. He was picked that high for a reason."

Q: Transitioning to the NHL, how much do you have to overcome, and what are the challenges going to be for him at that age?

A: "It's tough. It's obviously a big jump. There's a lot going on, not only on the ice, off the ice, you know, all the travel, taking care of yourself that takes some getting used to. He's mature. So, he'll be able to handle that well, and I feel like there are some good leaders on the Islanders team that will take care of him and make sure he's good. There are some good role models to look up to."

