San Jose’s Michael Misa & Coach Ryan Warsofsky Praise Islanders Rookie Matthew Schaefer After First NHL Matchup

ELMONT, NY -- In a game that featured this year's No. 1 pick Matthew Schaefer going up against the No. 2 pick Michael Misa, along with the 2024 No. 1 pick Macklin Celebrini, the New York Islanders' rookie phenom came away victorious in a 4-3 win.

Schaefer Extends Point Streak To Six Games; Islanders Win Third Straight After 4-3 Win Over Sharks

It was a heck of a game for all three youngsters as each found themselves on the stat sheet.

Schaefer recorded his first career multi-point game with a goal and an assist, becoming the youngest player ever to score a game-winning goal, while also extending his season-opening point streak to six games (two goals, five assists).

Misa recorded his first career point on an assist in the first period, while Celebrini scored in the third.

"His game speaks for itself. He's impressive," Misa said. "Every time he has the puck, he plays with confidence. He's a fun player to watch."

Misa's head coach Ryan Warsofsky weighed in.

"He's dynamic," Warsofsky said. "He can make plays. What I thought was impressive was that with a minute left in the game, he was on the ice. He's getting the trust from the coaches and his teammates. He's going to have a bright future. I'm glad he's out east."

He's not the first coach to say that, as Winnipeg Jets head coach Scott Arniel is also pleased he's not in the Western Conference.

Schaefer will look to keep the magic going on Thursday night against the red-hot Detroit Red Wings.