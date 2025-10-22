Schaefer Extends Point Streak To Six Games; Islanders Win Third Straight After 4-3 Win Over Sharks

ELMONT, NY -- New York Islanders No. 1 pick Matthew Schaefer extended his point streak to six games in a 4-3 victory over the San Jose Sharks.

Schaefer tallied a goal and a secondary assist against San Jose to bring his point total to seven in six NHL games. This mark places Schaefer — a defenseman — squarely as the league’s rookie point leader, surpassing Zeev Buium, Emmitt Finnie, and preseason Calder favorite Ivan Demidov:

This isn’t Schaefer’s only impressive stat thus far. The 18-year-old is now co-leading the NHL’s overall defensemen in points — a massive feat for any blueliner, let alone a rookie drafted this year.

"We have the channels on in the room, so I get to see what's on the bottom ticker,” Islanders captain Anders Lee said about Schaefer’s start to his career. “And it's pretty incredible. But it feels like, within the room, that it's just who he is. I think he’s had his game from the get-go. I said it the other day, like it's surprising, but it's not, if that makes sense. I get to play with him every day and practice and see him in the games, and he's just a hell of a hockey player, and is making a big difference on this team and on our back end.”

The defenseman is the youngest player in NHL history with a six-game point streak to start his career. Schaefer also tied former Islander Marek Židlický for the longest point streak to begin a career by an NHL defenseman.

"Matthew's playing really well," Islanders head coach Patrick Roy said. "I mean, it's impressive to see the confidence. Today, I thought it was his most complete game. He was good offensively then defensively, so it's it's nice to see him be rewarded, and I know he's going to be humble about it, but because that's the key, when you're young, you want to remain humble. And I think he's a very humble person. I think our fans gonna love him for a while."

With the Islanders’ next game against Detroit on Thursday, Schaefer will look to keep rolling offensively and break more NHL records.

Kai Russell contributed to this story.