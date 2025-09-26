Schaefer To Make Second Preseason Appearance; Islanders Lineup vs. Devils

EAST MEADOW, NY -- After a third-period 5-4 comeback victory against the New York Rangers on Thursday night, the New York Islanders battle the New Jersey Devils at UBS Arena on Friday.

Puck drop is slated for 7 PM ET.

No. 1 overall pick Matthew Schaefer will make his second preseason appearance, remaining alongside Scott Mayfield.

Patrick Roy: "I just want him to play. I don't want to put pressure on him. I want him to enjoy the game. I want him to be himself, learn, and go through the experience of his first training camp and after the game, we'll see where he's at."

Forward Anthony Duclair, who was expected to play on Thursday but missed the game with an upper-body injury, will make his preseason debut, his first game action since Apr. 1.

Patrick Roy: "I just want to see how he feel. He says he's healthy, so that's the first thing. And now I want to see where his game is at, and it's going to take time."

Roy said that the plan is for Ilya Sorokin to get two periods. Also, Jesse Pulkkinen will warmup but not play.

You can watch the game on MSGSN with Brendan Burke and Thomas Hickey on the call.

