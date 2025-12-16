The Reality of Tsyplakov's Situation With Islanders

New York Islanders forward Maxim Tsyplakov did not find himself in a top-six role alongside Jonathan Drouin and Emil Heineman on Tuesday night against the Detroit Red Wings, as Mathew Barzal was able to give it a go.

Barzal did not partake in the morning skate due to something that occurred in their 3-2 shootout win against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

For Tsyplakov, he's found himself on the outside looking in more often than not. While Tsyplakov has played better in his latest outings, the current 12 forwards are collectively playing too well to make a change.

The Islanders enter their game against Detroit on a three-game winning streak.

"Absolutely not," was Roy's answer when asked if Tsyplakov's lack of game action as of late has been because of anything he's done wrong.

"It's tough for him [to not play], and it's tough for us, as a coaching staff. I mean, that's the decisions you want to be making, to be forced to make. Sometimes, there are tough calls, and this one is a tough one because he's done what he's had to do. But right now, we have 12 guys who are playing really well. The line of Cizikas has an identity, and we love the way they're playing. We feel like Ritchie's playing really well with Shabby and Anthony Duclair. And the other lines are clicking. It's hard to make some changes sometimes."

Roy added that Tsyplakov has come in with a great attitude and has worked hard so that when he does get his next chance, he'll be ready.

Now, you have probably heard the trade rumors surrounding Tsyplakov, which is to be expected regarding a forward who shown that he can play in the NHL over his first season-and-a-half in the big leagues. He's also affordable, signing a two-year extension worth $2.25 million annually this past summer.

The Islanders should listen to calls they get on the player but that doesn't meant they are actively shopping the 27-year-old.

With all the injuries to the forward group, Tsyplakov is a quality 13th forward for now, especially if he plays the responsible brand of hockey we've seen from him over his last handful of outings.

Yes, he was supposed to be a goal scorer in this league, but he's doing a stronger job using his 6'3, 203-lb frame to win more puck battles and help the team go north, rather than south.

Obviously, if Tsyplakov were playing very well, he'd be considered one of the Islanders' 12 best forwards and in the lineup every day. His lack of consistency has undoubtedly been a part of the problem, along with the play of everyone else.

Maybe there's a world where the Islanders flip him to a team like the Toronto Maple Leafs for Matias Maccelli, given his struggles to find consistency.

But, as of right now, having an NHL-caliber player waiting in the wings as an option, even if he is better than a "13th forward' is a good problem for the Islanders.

Tsyplakov, in his second NHL season, has recorded 1 goal and 0 assists in 20 games, averaging 9:20 minutes per game. He has 37 hits over that span.