Tom Brady Names Islanders’ Matthew Schaefer His Dream NHL Signing For NOBULL: 'He Has the Eye of the Tiger'

NOBULL stakeholder and future Pro Football Hall of Famer, Tom Brady, named New York Islanders rookie defenseman, Matthew Schaefer, as his dream NHL athlete to sign to the fitness apparel brand:

“[Schaefer] has that eye of the tiger, that look that I always had,” Brady said.

The social media post’s caption hints at a potential partnership, with NOBULL also recently making a high volume of posts at the Winter Classic in Florida involving prominent hockey media personality Paul Bissonnette.

Schaefer, the No. 1 overall pick from the 2025 NHL Draft, is up to 28 points (12 goals, 16 assists) in 42 games this season and is the current betting odds leader for the Calder Memorial Trophy.

He is also one of the most charismatic and quick-witted young players in hockey, making him an ideal representative for the sport.

Michael Ostrower wrote this story.