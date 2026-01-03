Former Islanders' No. 1 Overall Pick, Toronto Maple Leafs' John Tavares On Rookie Phenom Matthew Schaefer: 'He's A Stud'

ELMONT, NY -- Former New York Islanders No. 1 overall pick and captain John Tavares spoke with us following Toronto Maple Leafs morning skate ahead of their Saturday night showdown at UBS Arena.

What does he think of Islanders' 2025 No. 1 overall pick Matthew Schaefer?

“He’s obviously a stud," Tavares said. "I mean, the way he can play the game has been really special. I think the way he's come in, and he’s just been a game changer throughout the league and obviously for the Islanders. He seems to have tremendous character and a great head on his shoulders. Obviously, his ability to play the game is special, like I said. So we'll have our hands full tonight, even though he’s someone who's only half a season into his career. He’s been really, really impressive.”

Tavares was selected first overall by the Islanders in the 2009 NHL Draft, going on to play nine seasons (2009-18), he recorded 621 points (272 goals, 349 assists) in 669 games. He was the Islanders' captain from 2013-18.

What does he remember about his rookie season?

"Obviously, coming to the Islanders as a No. 1 pick and him as well, it's easy to kind of relate that," Tavares said. "But I think for me, throughout the course of my career, you always think about the journey and where things started, and how you got there, and where you're at today. You think about it all the time, just the excitement, all the work to get drafted, to earn an opportunity in the NHL, have the expectations that I had, and just how much fun it is to go through the first time, and certainly the ups and downs. There were a lot of them for me throughout my first year. So, it's something I'm very grateful for, very fond of, and I'll never forget. It's a big part of helping me along my way, throughout my career, and where I got started."

Saturday night is the first time the Islanders battle the Maple Leafs this season.

What does Tavares think of this Islanders' squad?

"Well, certainly they've become a really dynamic team off the rush," Tavares said. "Obviously, with Schaefer and Barzy, their skating ability, their puck play is, is elite. So, you really need to defend that really well. And like most teams, you try to make them use their energy to have to defend and work to get the puck back. And then that means you have in your hands, and you're able to maintain play and wear the opponent down. But no doubt, two very dynamic players with obviously, a lot of depth, a lot of guys that can make plays, put the puck in the back of the net."

Tavares has never met Schaefer.

Puck drop comes your way ar 7:30 PM ET.