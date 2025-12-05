WATCH: New York Islanders Brock Nelson's Tribute Video

ELMONT, NY -- During the first TV timeout, the New York Islanders played a tribute video for Brock Nelson, who was back on Long Island for the first time since being dealt to the Colorado Avalanche ahead of the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline.

Here's his reaction:

In 26 games this season, playing alongside Landeskog and Ross Colton, Nelson has 17 points with nine goals and eight assists. He's on pace for 28 goals.

Nelson did face the Islanders on Nov. 16, scoring the fourth goal in a 4-1 win.

In 12 seasons with the Islanders, Nelson played in 901 regular-season games, the fifth-most in franchise history, recording 574 points, which ranks eighth most. Hs 295 goals rank fifth.

He was drafted 30th overall back in 2010.