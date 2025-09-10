What Team Scout Told GM Darche That Sealed the Deal on Kashawn Aitcheson

On Wdnesday night at 7 PM ET, the New York Islanders are releasing episode one of "On The Island" a new behind-the-scenes look at the 2025 NHL Draft and Development camp.

In the trailer, Trent Klatt, the Islanders' Director of Amateur Scouting, had this to say before the organization selected defenseman Kashawn Aitcheson with pick No. 17, their final of three first-round picks.

"I have never seen anyone in my 17 years of scouting who can have open ice hits like that."

On The Elmonters' first episode of the season, Elite Prospects' Cam Robinson described Aitcheson as the next Islanders fan favorite, calling him violent, as a compliment, with how he's able to lay the body.

