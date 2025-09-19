Why Free Agent Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk Makes Sense For Islanders

The New York Islanders could be in the Matt Grzelcyk market, per The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun.

"The Ottawa Senators, Colorado Avalanche, New York Islanders, and Ducks would be other potential situations to monitor for Grzelcyk depending on how camps and the preseason go for those teams and their younger defensemen," LeBrun wrote in his latest.

The 31-year-old joined the Chicago Blackhawks on a PTO.

Grzelcyk has 593 total games of NHL experience, 511 of them over an eight-year career with the Boston Bruins. He played all 82 games for the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2024-25, recording one goal and 39 assists for a career-high 40 points in a career-high 20:37 minutes of ice time.

So, why should the Islanders be interested?

The answer: experience.

The Islanders are a veteran team with experience up and down their lineup. However, when it comes to the left side of their defense, that position is lacking the big league experience.

Outside of Adam Pelech and Alexander Romanov, no other left-side defenseman in the entire organization has a full seaosn of NHL experience under their belt -- let alone half of a season.

The closest is 21-year-old Isaiah George, who played 33 games in 2024-25.

After George, the left-side defense depth looks like this: Calle Odelius, Marshall Warren, Travis Mitchell.

No. 1 overall pick Matthew Schaefer is likely to win the final LHD spot alongside Scott Mayfield, while Adam Boqvist is likely to serve as the club's seventh defenseman. He can play both sides, which is a luxury.

But again, Grzelcyk brings experience, which will only benefit Schaefer.

So, what would happen if the Islanders signed Grzelcyk?

Ideally, most teams carry 14 forwards and seven defensemen to complete their 23-man roster, but if the Islanders were to sign the veteran defenseman, he wouldn't be able to boost Bridgeport.

The Islanders would then likely carry only 13 forwards, rocking eight defenseman instead.

With Pierre Engvall two to three weeks away from even participating in a team practice after offseason hip surgery, the Islanders may have to choose between Kyle MacLean and Marc Gatcomb if they go this route.

Grzelcyk's next deal will likely be a one-year contract worth $755,000, a deal that would likely contain some bonuses.