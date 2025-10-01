Why Isaiah George Is Still Up With Islanders

EAST MEADOW, NY -- There hasn't been much said about 21-year-old defenseman Isaiah George, who has quietly had a really strong training camp after playing in 33 NHL games last season.

Winning a starting job during training camp was slim for George, as the New York Islanders drafted Matthew Schaefer, and Patrick Roy love for Adam Boqvist. The reason George is still up with the NHLers is so he can get more experience before heading back to Bridgeport.

"What I really want to see is him getting experience, having a chance to see the guys and how they play," Roy said following Tuesday's practice. "He probably won't play in Philly, but I think it's good for him to be around the guys and learn what it is to be a pro. Don't forget, he's only 21 years old, so he's learning every day, and I think this is a good experience to be around, because we've got quality people on the back end, and I think he could learn a lot from these guys."

George recorded a goal and four assists for five points in his first 33 games, with just three penalties, averaging 15:39 minutes per game. He impressed quite well, but when things started to get a bit bumpy, the Islanders made the correct decision in sending him back to Bridgeport.

With Bridgeport last season, George recorded four goals and 10 assists for 14 points in 33 games, only taking three penalties, as well.

Has Roy seen growth?

"Yes, I do. I think confidence is a big thing," Roy said. "And I think he skates very well. He defends very well. So I think being around our guys will help him."

George, who is waiver-exempt, will begin the season in Bridgeport, where he'll be playing big minutes for Rocky Thompson and is likely the first call-up.

