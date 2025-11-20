Islanders' Matthew Schaefer’s Shutdown Road Trip Shows He’s Already A No. 1 Defenseman

The story of this New York Islanders' season begins and ends with Matthew Schaefer.

Throughout this road trip, Schaefer's deployment changed from a more sheltered role to one of consistent deployment against the best of every opponent.

It's led to a massive swing in results for the Islanders, especially on this road trip against elite competition.

The Islanders are 5-1-0, and Schaefer's leading the way. He has four points (two goals, two assists) over that span, but it's what he's diong defensively against the league's best that has been the real standout.

He's gone and absolutely hit another home run. There's not enough words in the English Language to transcribe how good Schaefer's been, but it's not just the Islanders' noticing how special he is.

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman revealed Schaefer's officially on Team Canada's roster bubble for the 2026 Olympics, and is a strong candidate to make the team.

While Friedman's article points out that at home Schaefer's deployment had been much lighter, it does not account for what's happened during this road trip, where Schaefer's been anything but sheltered.

What's more, with the Alexander Romanov injury, there will be even more minutes up for Schaefer (and Adam Pelech) to munch on.

That shouldn't cause any added consternation. Schaefer and Pelech have been the best of the team this season, and Schaefer in particular has shown he can handle 25 minutes a game when needed.

Thursday brings the Detroit Red Wings, ending a seven-game road trip. After that, it's a seven-game homestand in UBS Arena.

That gives head coach Patrick Roy all the power in the world to dictate who Schaefer will go up against off whistles, furthering his showcase as an unquestioned superstar in this league.