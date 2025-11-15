The New York Islanders Have a Stanley Cup Calibre Duo In Schaefer & Barzal

Throughout recent years, think about the Stanley Cup Champions and the elite teams in hockey. Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk have Aaron Ekblad. Nathan MacKinnon has Cale Makar. Nikita Kucherov has Victor Hedman.

Right here in the Metro, Sidney Crosby's had Kris Letang for 21 years. Alexander Ovechkin's had John Carlson for 17 years.

All of these teams are or were perennially in the conversation of the best teams in hockey. One thing they had right was a true superstar defenseman, a guy who can play 25 minutes a night and every time he's on the ice, he can scare the opponents with the plays he can make.

For the first time since a guy named Denis Potvin skated with Mike Bossy and Bryan Trottier, the New York Islanders have a true superstar on the blue line.

Matthew Schaefer continues to build his legacy night in and night out. On Friday in Utah, Schaefer scored his first-career overtime goal, becoming the youngest player ever to do so. He broke the record that Crosby set 21 years ago. Schaefer's anchored them to four straight victories, all on the road.

Mathew Barzal teed him up, as the duo whirled all around the ice, skating circles around the Utah Mammoth.

That the goal came 24 hours after Schaefer set up Barzal for a late game equalizer against the Vegas Golden Knights just shows the rapport the duo have made.

The goals are almost a mirror of each other at the end. A crisp, smooth pass right into the wheelhouse of the shooter for a one-timer.

That chemistry and skill are the stuff that wins Stanley Cups. They're unmistakable, foundational pieces for the Islanders. It's hard to believe, but Barzal's been here for 10 years now.

When I talked to #lsles Barzal about Schaefer, he said, "It's been a long time... I've watched MacKinnon & Makar, Pettersson & Hughes—those kinds of guys—so it's nice to have a guy like that here [...] We're going to have some nice plays, me & him."

In that time, he's played with some great offensive defenseman, from Nick Leddy to Noah Dobson, but they're a far cry from what Schaefer brings.

Barzal's at his unmistakable best when he's surrounded by guys who can skate with him. It's why Jonathan Drouin's been such a boon for the Islanders, his speed and skill combining well with Barzal, funneling pucks into dangerous areas constantly.

Drouin's fit well whether he's with Barzal or if he's been with Bo Horvat and Emil Heineman, another dynamic duo that's exploded for the Islanders.

No, this Islanders' team isn't perfect. But for the first time in a long time, they have a truly franchise-altering talent, one whose positive energy and high skill plays have littered the team's highlight reel, just 18 games into the season.

Between him and Barzal, along with Horvat and stellar play from Ilya Sorokin, the Islanders have the bones of what eventually wins a Stanley Cup, or as many of those franchises mentioned at the beginning, multiple championships.