Rangers Vs. Blue Jackets Preview, Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

The New York Rangers are set to play the Columbus Blue Jackets tonight at 7 PM EST at Nationwide Arena.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of this matchup:

Projected Lineup:

Forwards:

Gabe Perreault - Mika Zibanejad - J.T. Miller

Artemi Panarin - Vincent Trocheck - Alexis Lafrenière

Will Cuylle - Noah Laba - Conor Sheary

Adam Edström - Sam Carrick - Taylor Raddysh

Defensemen:

Vladislav Gavrikov - Adam Fox

Carson Soucy - Braden Schneider

Urho Vaakanainen - Matthew Roberstosn

Goaltenders:

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Notable Storylines: