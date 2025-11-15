    • Powered by Roundtable

    Rangers Vs. Blue Jackets Preview, Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

Remy Mastey
Nov 15, 2025, 22:41

    Remy Mastey
    Nov 15, 2025, 22:41
    Rangers Vs. Blue Jackets Preview, Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

    Nov 15, 2025, 22:41
    Updated at: Nov 16, 2025, 00:03
    &nbsp;Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

    The New York Rangers are set to play the Columbus Blue Jackets tonight at 7 PM EST at Nationwide Arena. 

    Here’s all you need to know ahead of this matchup: 

    Projected Lineup:

    Forwards:

    Gabe Perreault - Mika Zibanejad - J.T. Miller

    Artemi Panarin - Vincent Trocheck - Alexis Lafrenière

    Will Cuylle - Noah Laba - Conor Sheary

    Adam Edström - Sam Carrick - Taylor Raddysh

    Defensemen:

    Vladislav Gavrikov - Adam Fox

    Carson Soucy - Braden Schneider

    Urho Vaakanainen - Matthew Roberstosn

    Goaltenders: 

    Igor Shesterkin 

    Jonathan Quick 

    Notable Storylines: 

    • Igor Shesterkin is set to start for the Rangers. 
    • The Rangers are coming off of a 7-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. 
    • Will Borgen not will play as he deals with an upper-body injury. 
    • The Rangers currently hold a 9-7-2 record. 
    • The Blue Jackets 5-4 win over the Edmonton Oilers.