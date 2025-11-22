Rangers Vs. Mammoth Preview, Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

The New York Rangers are set to play the Utah Mammoth tonight at 9 PM EST at the Delta Center.
Here’s all you need to know ahead of this matchup:
Projected Lineup:
Forwards:
Will Cuylle - Mika Zibanejad - Jonny Brodzinski
Artemi Panarin - Vincent Trocheck - Alexis Lafrenière
Conor Sheary - Noah Laba - Taylor Raddysh
Adam Edström - Sam Carrick - Juuso Parssinen
Defensemen:
Vladislav Gavrikov - Adam Fox
Carson Soucy - Braden Schneider
Scott Morrow - Matthew Robertson
Goaltenders:
Jonathan Quick
Igor Shesterkin
Notable Storylines: