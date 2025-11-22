    • Powered by Roundtable

    Rangers Vs. Mammoth Preview, Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

    Remy Mastey
    Nov 22, 2025, 22:22
    Remy Mastey
    Remy Mastey
    Remy Mastey
    Remy Mastey

    Rangers Vs. Mammoth Preview, Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

    Remy Mastey
    Nov 22, 2025, 22:22
    Remy Mastey
    Nov 22, 2025, 22:22
    Updated at: Nov 22, 2025, 22:25
    Rob Gray-Imagn Images

    The New York Rangers are set to play the Utah Mammoth tonight at 9 PM EST at the Delta Center.

    Here’s all you need to know ahead of this matchup: 

    Projected Lineup:

    Forwards:

    Will Cuylle - Mika Zibanejad - Jonny Brodzinski 

    Artemi Panarin - Vincent Trocheck - Alexis Lafrenière

    Conor Sheary - Noah Laba - Taylor Raddysh

    Adam Edström - Sam Carrick - Juuso Parssinen

    Defensemen:

    Vladislav Gavrikov - Adam Fox

    Carson Soucy - Braden Schneider

    Scott Morrow - Matthew Robertson

    Goaltenders: 

    Jonathan Quick 

    Igor Shesterkin 

    Notable Storylines: 

    • Jonathan Quick is set to start for the Rangers. 
    • The Rangers are coming off of a 6-3 loss to the Colorado Avalanche.
    • J.T. Miller and Will Borgen are both day-to-day with upper-body injuries. 
    • The Rangers currently hold a 10-10-2 record. 
    • The Mammoth are coming off of a 4-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.