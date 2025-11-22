Rangers Vs. Mammoth Preview, Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

The New York Rangers are set to play the Utah Mammoth tonight at 9 PM EST at the Delta Center.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of this matchup:

Projected Lineup:

Forwards:

Will Cuylle - Mika Zibanejad - Jonny Brodzinski

Artemi Panarin - Vincent Trocheck - Alexis Lafrenière

Conor Sheary - Noah Laba - Taylor Raddysh

Adam Edström - Sam Carrick - Juuso Parssinen

Defensemen:

Vladislav Gavrikov - Adam Fox

Carson Soucy - Braden Schneider

Scott Morrow - Matthew Robertson

Goaltenders:

Jonathan Quick

Igor Shesterkin

Notable Storylines: