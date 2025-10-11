    • Powered by Roundtable

    Rangers Vs. Penguins Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

    Oct 11, 2025, 22:31
    The New York Rangers are set to play the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight at 7 PM EST at PPG Paints Arena.

    Here’s the all you need to know ahead of this matchup: 

    Projected Lineup:

    Forwards:

    Artemi Panarin Panarin - Mika Zibanejad - Alexis Lafrenière

    Will Cuylle - J.T. Miller - Conor Sheary

    Juuso Parssinen - Noah Laba - Taylor Raddysh

    Adam Edström - Sam Carrick - Matt Rempe

    Defensemen:

    Vladislav Gavrikov - Adam Fox

    Carson Soucy - Will Borgen

    Urho Vaakanainen - Braden Schneider

    Goaltenders: 

    Igor Shesterkin 

    Jonathan Quick 

    Notable Storylines: 

    • Igor Shesterkin is set to start in goal for the Rangers. 
    • The Rangers are coming off of a 4-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres.
    • Vincent Trocheck is listed as week-to-week with an upper-body injury. 
    • Juuso Parssinen will slot into the lineup for the injured Vincent Trocheck.
    • The Rangers currently hold a 1-1-0 record. 
    • The Penguins are coming off of a 4-3 victory over the Islanders.