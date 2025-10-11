Rangers Vs. Penguins Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

The New York Rangers are set to play the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight at 7 PM EST at PPG Paints Arena.
Here’s the all you need to know ahead of this matchup:
Projected Lineup:
Forwards:
Artemi Panarin Panarin - Mika Zibanejad - Alexis Lafrenière
Will Cuylle - J.T. Miller - Conor Sheary
Juuso Parssinen - Noah Laba - Taylor Raddysh
Adam Edström - Sam Carrick - Matt Rempe
Defensemen:
Vladislav Gavrikov - Adam Fox
Carson Soucy - Will Borgen
Urho Vaakanainen - Braden Schneider
Goaltenders:
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Notable Storylines: