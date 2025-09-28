2 Former Rangers Placed On Waivers

The NHL saw several players hit the waiver wire on Sep. 28, and a few of them were former New York Rangers. This is because the Buffalo Sabres placed defenseman Zac Jones and forward Jake Leschyshyn on waivers.

Jones became an unrestricted free agent (UFA) this summer after the Rangers elected not to tender him a qualifying offer. From there, the left-shot defenseman signed a one-year contract with the Sabres.

In 46 games last season with the Rangers, Jones recorded one goal, 10 assists, 11 points, and 46 blocks. He also scored one goal in two games for the Rangers' AHL affiliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack, in 2024-25. In 115 games over five seasons with the Blueshirts, he posted four goals, 24 assists, 28 points, and a minus-10 rating.

Leschyshyn also did not receive a qualifying offer from the Rangers this off-season and ended up signing with the Sabres. This was after he spent the entirety of this past season in the AHL with Hartford. In 69 games with the AHL squad in 2024-25, he had 13 goals and 24 points.

Leschyshyn played in 14 games with the Rangers from 2022-23 to 2023-24, where he had zero points, 17 hits, and a minus-4 rating.