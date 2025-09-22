2 Rangers Stars Ranked Among NHL's Best Players

NHL Network has revealed rankings No. 30 to No. 21 for their latest Top 50 Players Right Now List over the weekend, and two New York Rangers stars have made the cut: Artemi Panarin and Igor Shesterkin.

Panarin was given the No. 27 spot this year by the NHL Network. This was after the 33-year-old winger recorded 37 goals, 52 assists, and 89 points in 80 games with the Rangers during the 2024-25 season. With this, he produced at an over a point per game pace for the eighth season in a row.

However, Panarin dropped on the NHL Network's list compared to last year. This is because Panarin was ranked as the 15th best player in the NHL by them ahead of the 2024-25 season. This was after he set career highs with 49 goals and 120 points in 82 games with the Rangers in 2023-24.

Shesterkin, on the other hand, was given the No. 26 spot on the NHL Network's list. In 61 games this past season for the Rangers, he recorded a 27-29-5 record, a 2.86 goals-against average, and a .905 save percentage.

Like Panarin, Shesterkin had a better ranking in the NHL Network's previous Top 50 Players Right Now list. This is because he was ranked at the No. 6 spot last year.