3 Rangers Stars Make New Best NHL Players List

The New York Rangers are entering this upcoming season with the hope of bouncing back from their tough 2024-25 season. For this to occur, they will need all of their top players to play at their highest levels.

Three specific Rangers who undoubtedly are big X-factors heading into the 2025-26 season are Adam Fox, Artemi Panarin, and Igor Shesterkin. They have been major difference-makers for quite some time now.

Because of this, Fox, Shesterkin, and Panarin have all been featured on Sportsnet's top 50 NHL players list for the 2025-26 season.

Fox was given the No. 37 spot on Sportsnet's rankings. He appeared in 74 games this past season with the Rangers, where he recorded 10 goals, 51 assists, 61 points, and a plus-9 rating. This was after he had over 70 points in each of his three previous seasons. While his offense was down this past season, he still produced well from the point.

Shesterkin was given the No. 27 spot on Sportsnet's list. The 29-year-old goaltender is coming off a bit of a tough year for his standards in 2024-25, as he posted a 27-29-5 record, a 2.86 goals-against average, and a .905 save percentage. However, given the former Vezina Trophy's past success, he is viewed as a clear bounce-back candidate this season and is still one of the game's best goalies.

As for Panarin, he picked up the No. 24 spot on Sportsnet's list. This comes after the 33-year-old winger recorded 37 goals, 52 assists, and 89 points in 80 games. While he did not replicate his 120-point season in 2023-24, he still put up very good numbers for the Blueshirts this past campaign.