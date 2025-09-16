3 Rangers With Most To Prove In 2025-26

After a disappointing 2024-25 season, the New York Rangers will be looking to turn things back around this upcoming campaign. They are also entering the season with a few players who have a lot to prove. Let's discuss them now.

Mika Zibanejad

There is no question that Mika Zibanejad has plenty to prove this upcoming season. The 32-year-old forward is coming off a tough 2024-25 campaign for his standards, posting 20 goals, 62 points, and a minus-22 rating in 82 games. The 2011 sixth-overall pick will now be looking to bounce back and prove that he can still be a star in the NHL.

Alexis Lafreniere

Alexis Lafreniere is another notable Rangers forward with something to prove in 2025-26. The 2020 first-overall pick saw a decrease in offensive production this past season, recording 17 goals, 45 points, and a minus-13 rating in 82 games. Overall, he did not take that big step forward that fans had hoped for, but he will be looking to change that this upcoming campaign.

Matt Rempe

Matt Rempe is a young forward who will be aiming to prove that he deserves a full-time spot on the Rangers' roster this season. The 2020 sixth-round pick played in 42 games this past season with the Rangers, where he recorded three goals, eight points, 67 penalty minutes, and 117 hits. There is no question that the 6-foot-9 forward brings plenty of grit and toughness, but he will be looking to hit a new level in 2025-26.