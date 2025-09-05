A 75-Year Old Message For Blueshirt Fans That Resonates Today

While rummaging through my 1950-51 Rangers scrapbook, I came across a New York Daily News column by sports editor Jimmy Powers.

As it happened, the Rangers were mired in a slump at the time and the fans were roasting the local skaters something awful.

One press box viewer happened to be former Rangers publicist Stan Saplin who soon would be the Rangers beat man for the New York Journal-American.

Saplin was sitting next to Powers when the Blueshirts began losing and the Bronx cheers rained down on the home club. Here's what Saplin said to Powers:

"I can't understand this cruel criticism of the clean-cut young Canadian boys playing for the Rangers. They are doing their best to win. They train hard. They don't dissipate. They hustle."

Then, a pause after which he continued with a sobering thought.

The Time The Rangers Borrowed A Goalie And Then Another

Just nine games into the 1942-43 (World War II) season, the Rangers found themselves without a goalie.

"Anybody can cheer for a constant winner. A real sportsman cheers a losing team. It is his team, win or lose. That's real sportsmanship in my book!"