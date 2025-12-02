A Major League Test Tonight For The Blueshirts

The Rangers have a whole lot to prove at The Garden tonight. Here are some key questions – and Maven answers:

1. Can they beat an elite team like the Dallas Stars? (A mighty effort – total 100-% – sure would help. Yes, it is eminently possible.)

2. But can they win without top defenseman Adam Fox? (Breadman Panarin will move into Fox's spot on the power play which will comprise all forwards. It's worth a try. Fox is the best at what he does but is not indispensable.)

3. Will their last abysmal effort vs. Tampa Bay carry over tonight? (Chalk up the 4-1 loss to the Bolts as just-one-of-those things. Spit happens in an 82-game compressed schedule.)

4. Who among the forwards must once and for all step up? (Start with Lafrenière. Add Will Cuylle who needs to pick up his game to last season's rugged level. Mika and Breadman must continue to be lamplighters.)

5. How can they be saved tonight? A. Igor Shesterkin must be at the very top of his game; B. The Rangers must match the Stars when it comes to five-on-five play. (End the home ice jinx just be the theme.)

Debating Whether The Blueshirts Are Tough Enough

When the <a href="https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-rangers">Rangers</a> best defenseman Adam Fox was crushed by Brandon Hagel during the Tampa Bay victory over New York, no member of the home team went after Hagel.

6. Do the Blueshirts have a secret weapon? (No weapon is more secret than Brennan Othmann, who has been elevated from Hartford.)

Maven's Conclusion: This failure-to-win-at-home syndrome must end here and now. Or else! PLAYOFFS – OR BUST!