A Never Before Told Maven Eddie Giacomin Story

Despite all the fuss and farfare over the Eddie Giacomin trade that brought the 26-year-old goalie to Rangers, he was not an immediate success.

In fact, for a short time, he appeared to be a failure; and I should know since I was covering the Rangers for Hearst's evening broadsheet, the NY Journal-American.

While dealing four players to Providence for Giacomin, GM Emile (Cat) Francis was wise enough to keep another goalie in tow – just in case.

The other goalie was Cesare Maniago and the "just in case" actually happened. Giacomin hit a slump – I wrote critically about it – and, sure enough, The Cat decided that Eddie G needed some work in the minors.

By a sheer coincidence, news of Giacomin's demotion coincided with an idea that my J-A sports editor Max Kase liked. The Maven would demonstrate how to play goal.

Here's the deal: Borrowing Maniago's goalie equipment, I'd play netminder at the Rangers practice rink – Skateland in New Hyde Park. My pal, Rangers right wing Rod Gilbert would take 15 shots at me and our J-A cameraman would film my feature with Gilbert.

Mind you, this was the day that my story about Giacomin's demotion to Providence was in the papers. And, as you may have figured by now; I was not Eddie's favorite hockey writer.

As it happened, I entered the dressing room to don Maniago's equipment – actually was putting on the pad when this happened – when who should walk in but Eddie Giacomin.

He stared at me; I looked up at him; he took his goalie, stick, pads and equipment bag; took one more look over at me and left the dressing room; and not a word was spoken.

To say that The Maven was embarrassed would be the understatement of the half-century. But what could I do?

I finished with the equipment, trundled out on the ice and watched 14 of Gilbert's shots go past me before I stopped the last one by accident when Maniago's large glove flew off my left hand and stopped the puck in mid-air.

Two good things followed: 1. My story – with pictures – got a big play in the next day's paper;

2. Eddie Giacomin soon returned from the minors; we shook hands and remained pals throughout his Hall of Fame career.

P.S. I've never been able to shake the shock I felt when Eddie walked into the room and our eyes crossed like a real, hard, optical bodycheck!