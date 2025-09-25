A Short Survival Guide For Blueshirt Fans

If for any reason the Rangers make you nervous this coming season; remember The Maven's advice – a free public service:

1. Start by hanging a sign next to the tv that reads TOMORROW IS ANOTHER DAY!

2. Remember the passwords: "It's a marathon; not a sprint."

3. When the Rangers are ahead, 3-0 ; heed The Maven's credo: BEWARE THE DREADED THREE-GOAL LEAD.

4. When the Blueshirts are losing 3-0; repeat after me: BEWARE THE DREADED THREE-GOAL DEFICIT.

5. If all else fails after a New York loss, BLAME THE REFS!! (It has worked since 1917.)

6. Don't blame Mika; he can't help himself.

7. Don't blame Dancing Larry; he just learned the Mambo and promises to get a haircut.

8. Repeat after me: "I love Igor Shesterkin no matter how much money he makes." (But only after wins!)

When The Rangers Had A Farm Team On Long Island

Watching a game at Long Island Arena in the late 1960's – as The Maven was prone to do – was like being in the movie "Slapshot" – as a fan, of course.

9. Repeat after me: "I love Marvelous Matt Rempe when he fights anyone but Mathieu Olivier of Columbus."

10. Don't get mad at Mike Sullivan. Remember; he's not Peter Laviolette.

11. If the Rangers miss the playoffs, blame Mike Sullivan, Chris Drury and the linesmen!

12. Avoid early-season ecstacy. Save it for the playoffs. (You should be so lucky.)