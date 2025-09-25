    • Powered by Roundtable

    A Short Survival Guide For Blueshirt Fans

    Stan Fischler
    Sep 25, 2025, 16:38
    If for any reason the Rangers make you nervous this coming season; remember The Maven's advice – a free public service: 

    1. Start by hanging a sign next to the tv that reads TOMORROW IS ANOTHER DAY!

    2. Remember the passwords: "It's a marathon; not a sprint."

    3. When the Rangers are ahead, 3-0 ; heed The Maven's credo: BEWARE THE DREADED THREE-GOAL LEAD.

    4. When the Blueshirts are losing 3-0; repeat after me: BEWARE THE DREADED THREE-GOAL DEFICIT.

    5. If all else fails after a New York loss,  BLAME THE REFS!! (It has worked since 1917.)

    6. Don't blame Mika; he can't help himself.

    7. Don't blame Dancing Larry; he just learned the Mambo and promises to get a haircut.

    8. Repeat after me: "I love Igor Shesterkin no matter how much money he makes." (But only after wins!)

    9. Repeat after me: "I love Marvelous Matt Rempe when he fights anyone but Mathieu Olivier of Columbus." 

    10. Don't get mad at Mike Sullivan. Remember; he's not Peter Laviolette.

    11. If the Rangers miss the playoffs, blame Mike Sullivan, Chris Drury and the linesmen!

    12. Avoid early-season ecstacy. Save it for the playoffs. (You should be so lucky.)