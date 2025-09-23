About Bernie Parent And His Colleagues

We are losing fabulous goalies and it's far, far, beyond sad. First, Ken Dryden, the magnificent Montrealer.

Then the Rangers' energetic Eddie Giacomin. And now Philadelphia's pride and joy, Bernie Parent – who has just passed away.

Each gentleman is so wonderful yet so different in every way. Tall and commanding was Dryden.

Gutsy and lovable was our own Ed-die-Ed-die! And now the formidable Frenchman and double-Cup-winner, Parent.

Bernie from Broad Street was a landmark goalkeeper; the last of the supreme stand-up breed and that's the highest compliment I could give the guy.

No crazy gyrations when Parent played goal. He guarded his twine with exceptional calm, standing up facing the foe and letting his angles do the work for him.

He was the reason why Philadelphia became the first expansion team to win a Stanley Cup, in 1974 and again in 1975.

Bernie also is the reason why the Flyers did not win it in 1976 – because Parent no longer was in the Flyers' crease. A freak eye injury ended his career.

The old line was that you have to be crazy to be a goalie and confront missiles flying at you 100 m.p.h. plus. But there was nothing crazy about the scholarly Dryden. Nothing crazy about true blue collar Giacomin nor the artistic and amiable Bernie Parent.

Each delivered to us a variety of talents; and each was just as good a guy as he was a goalie. R.I.P. Bernie Parent.