Adam Edström Scratched Out Of Lineup Due To Minor Injuries

Adam Edström will be scratched out of the New York Rangers’ lineup in their Friday night matchup against the Detroit Red Wings, which may come as a surprise to many.

However, Mike Sullivan provided specific reasoning for his scratching, and at least according to the Rangers’ head coach, it’s not due to Edström’s on-ice play.

According to Sullivan, Edström has been dealing with a couple of injuries and he wants to give him a rest, while also seeing what Jaroslav Chmelar can bring to the table.

“The biggest thing with Eddie is he's dealing with some bumps and bruises right now,” Sullivan said. “And I just think, given the circumstance that we're in, might give Eddie an opportunity to recover. But also a guy like Jaro that's played extremely well in Hartford, we’ll give him an opportunity to see if he can help us.”

Through 14 games this season, Edström has yet to score a goal and has just recorded two points.

It may not have been a flashy move, but the New York Rangers’ signing of Taylor Raddysh was severely underrated, and that is beginning to become prevalent.

It’s unclear whether Sullivan plans to hold out Edström for just this matchup or if his absence will extend for longer.

Urho Vaakanainen and Vincent Trocheck both made the trip to Detroit but won’t play as they both deal with their own respective injuries.