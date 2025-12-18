Adam Fox Returns To Practice For The First Time Since Suffering Injury

It appears as if Adam Fox is making strides in his recovery from an upper-body injury.

On Thursday, Fox returned to practice in a non-contact jersey for the first time since suffering an upper-body injury on Nov. 29 during the New York Rangers’ game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Fox was placed on long-term injured reserve shortly after sustaining this injury.

According to Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic, Fox was expected to miss multiple weeks due to a left-shoulder injury and be reevaluated around Christmas.

The fact that Fox is already traveling with the team and beginning to practice again is a sign he could make a return sooner rather than later.

“He has progressed to a non-contact jersey, which suggests that he’s getting closer,” Sullivan said of Fox’s injury status.

The 27-year-old defenseman has missed the past eight games, and his eventual return to the lineup remains unknown.

Mika Zibanejad Explains Reasoning For Missing Team Meeting While Also Taking Accountability

After the New York <a href="https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-rangers">Rangers</a>’ 3-0 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night, Mika Zibanejad spoke to the media for the first time about being scratched out of the lineup.

Without Fox, the Rangers’ power play has gone 2-22, and to make matters worse, their five-forward first power-play unit is yet to even score a goal.

In 27 games this season, Fox has recorded three goals, 23 assists, and 26 points, while averaging 23:50 minutes.