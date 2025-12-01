An Objective View Of The Rangers That Won't Be Pleasing

Alan Greenberg has been watching the Rangers – dating back to The Original Six era – and writing well about The Game for decades. Visiting from Florida, he attended the Blueshirts-Bolts game the other night.

If you care about your beloved Blueshirts you should take heed of Greenberg's views.

"I agree with Sean Avery's comments that the Rangers 'lack toughness.' Specifically, the hit on Adam Fox (he's out for months) brought no retaliation from the home team. Allowing that hit to go unpunished, violates every hockey rule."

Like others who witnessed the game either in person or on TV, Al was appalled by the Blueshirts "effort," or lack of it, as the case may be.

"The team looks so unmotivated," he adds.

Which brings us to this point which is that both coach Mike Sullivan and captain J.T. Miller should be the prime motivator. The hire of Sully, in particular, bothers Greenberg; as it annoys me.

"Sullivan is an excellent coach with a cushy contract, but is he the right coach for this team?" Al logically asks and then answers. "I said that the Rangers needed a younger voice to relate to the youngsters. A good example is Spencer Carbery who took the Capitals to the top."

After watching the one-sided loss to Tampa Bay, Greenberg visited the Rangers dressing room where Miller, Vincent Trocheck and Mika Zibanejad were interviewed.

Oh, Woe, Is The Blueshirts?

The <a href="https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-rangers">Rangers</a> were so bad losing to Tampa Bay that The Maven felt obliged to cheer saddened Blueshirt fans with a joke but then I realized that this is no time for comedy.

Greenberg: "I could hear the frustration in their voices and see the frustration in their body language. When I see only the veterans allowed to speak, it's 'damage control.' They know how to choose their words."

I go back to Allan (Associated Press) Kreda's reaction to the Rangers' reaction. "A collective shrug."

Why worry? MSG's checks won't bounce – and they seemingly last from here to eternity!