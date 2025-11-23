An Oddball Rangers-Islanders Quiz

Name the former Rangers defenseman who later became an Islander and made a foolish statement before an Isles-Rangers game that got him traded? (Don't sneak a look at the answer.)

HIS QUOTE: "The Rangers will probably beat us. But there's no great shame attached to losing to those guys." Then, a pause: "The league is laughing at us, the fans are laughing at us. But they created us and they're laughing at themselves."

New York Rangers • News and Community

New York Rangers news, video, analysis and community on The Hockey News Follow all Rangers news at https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-rangers

ANSWER: The statement was made in early February 1973 by Arnie Brown. Within days he was traded to Atlanta for Ernie Hicke and "future considerations."

P.S. Brown – obtained in the big Toronto deal – lost his effectiveness in his last year with the Rangers.