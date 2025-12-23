Another Rangers Christmas Special

When New York based song composer J. Fred Coots wrote the hit tune"Santa Claus Is Coming To Town" in 1934, he could not have imagined how bountiful Santa would be for the Rangers, his favorite hockey club.

In those dim, distant NHL days when teams regularly played games on Christmas night, the Rangers were only beginning to feel that Santa was on their side. Over the years, that feeling grew and grew.

As we all know, the league no longer permits games on Christmas night – that tradition ended in 1971 – but it's worthwhile noting once more how gracious Santa was from 1926 through 1971.

(The last Rangers Christmas night game was played in 1971 at Minnesota. The Blueshirts won 2-1 over the North Stars.)

Thanks to "We Did Everything But Win" author George Grimm, we learned that of 37 games played on Christmas night, the Blueshirts won 24, lost 11 and tied two.

What The Christmas Break Tells Us About The Rangers

The <a href="https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-rangers/">Rangers</a> close a meaningful chunk of the season tonight in Washington leaving their followers in a state of uncertainty. Followers of the Beloved Blueshirts don't know what to make of what so far has been a Yo-Yo campaign.

Coincidentally, of 37 Rangers games played so far this year, The Beloveds' record is 18-15-4.

Perhaps even worse, the current club won't have Santa to help them this coming Christmas night nor thereafter!