Are The Rangers Really Trying Hard Enough For Coach Sullivan?

How does one explain the Rangers frustratingly listless effort in a big game against the formidable Tampa Bay Lightning?

And before we get to the answers, it's worthwhile remembering that this is not the first, nor second, nor third time the Blueshirts have been accused of skating like three-toed sloths. It's become a horrible habit – even when they win games.

"There's minimal accountability for the play at home," says veteran Associated Press hockey writer Allan Kreda. "They offer a collective shrug."

There's a suggestion at least that Mike Sullivan's message is being received by a team whose signature line may be BATTERIES NOT INCLUDED. Ergo: where's the energy?

Oh, Woe, Is The Blueshirts?

The <a href="https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-rangers">Rangers</a> were so bad losing to Tampa Bay that The Maven felt obliged to cheer saddened Blueshirt fans with a joke but then I realized that this is no time for comedy.

"There was no urgency," says captain J.T. Miller whose job description includes stirring up urgency. "We dipped our toe into the game and got outplayed the whole time. It's unacceptable."

One more effort like that and "The Rangers Victory Song" will be dropped in favor of "The Skaters Waltz."