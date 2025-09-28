Artemi Panarin Reportedly Declined Team-Friendly Proposal From Rangers As He Remains Without A Contract Extension

Artemi Panarin and the New York Rangers may be in a stalemate regarding negotiations for a contract extension.

According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the Rangers wanted Panarin to take a team-friendly deal during the summer, but the two sides were unable to agree.

“I understand, at some point in the off-season, the Rangers had that kind of conceptual conversation with Panarin: ‘Is there a way you could do for the Rangers what Kopitar did for the Kings?’” Friedman said. “Obviously, at this point and time, it hasn’t happened. I don’t know where that’s going to go, I don’t know if that’s going to be a possibility, but I do know the two sides had the conversation and, obviously, at this point, Panarin is unsigned.”

When asked about Panarin’s contract situation, Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury emphasized how important the 33-year-old forward is to the team, but did not go into details about his future in New York.

“He’s a huge piece of our team and organization," Drury said of Panarin. “He does not appear to me to be slowing down. He takes the offseason serious. He looks like he's in great shape and ready to go. As far as the contract stuff, I've also said on record, and as you know, I don't get into negotiations publicly. Any conversations I have with Artemi or his representation will stay that way, just private between me and him.”

All signs are pointing toward Artemi Panarin entering the 2025-26 season without a contract extension in place.