Assessing The Recent Struggles Of J.T. Miller

As the Rangers prepare for their biggest character and ability test of the season tonight in

Denver, the fact that they remain within the "Make The Playoffs" fraternity impresses nobody of note except Blueshirt family and friends.

That quickly could change tonight at Ball Arena, home of one of the National Hockey League's best teams – the Cale Makar-Nathan MacKinnon-led Avalanche. But we'll wait and see for that quasi-miracle to happen.

What's now happening is general dismay over a chameleon squad that usually – but not lately – wins on the road and has one home W to its credit. But overall, the Blueshirts performance can best be summed up with three little letters – ECH! (Some say even "boring.")

ECH, in case you're interested, is roughly equivalent to disgust and if you want to get personal – why not? – dismay with the highly-paid but lowly performing captain J.T. Miller.

Ex-Rangers Sean Avery, who watches his ex-team with electronic microscopic eyes, deftly pointed out on X/Twitter why Miller has let down his teammates and fans. It's on a video of a Vegas goal caused by Miller losing the puck and then looking as if he's star-gazing.

"Yeah," sarcastically snapped at Sean, "this guy is definitely 'C' material. I don't know how a leader can display such poor body language. And this isn't even the first time he's done this. You pay attention to J.T. during games and you see this at least five times."

Longtime, very-insightful Rangers fan Jessica Cassino adds, "The Rangers are too much in their own head and never can build any momentum."

Mollie Walker of the Post pointed out, "It's on J.T. Miller to do more than just say the right thing for the Rangers."

The Maven said it then – and I repeat now – Miller never should have been awarded the captain's "C." Never.

I can't believe you'll ever see Vinnie losing the puck and then slovenly watch the foes go in and score – a la Miller.

As for tonight, a win over the Avs and all will be right with the Rangers world, but don't dare bet on it. Fans such as Jess Cassino have been around long enough to have sharpened her insights.

"They don't care," Ms. Cassino concludes, "because they are getting paid either way!"