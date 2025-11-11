At Long Last The Slumpbusters Have Delivered For The Blueshirts

You know and I know that the Rangers winless streak couldn't go on forever. And it didn't. The feeble Nashville Predators did little prodding and proved the perfect patsies for the

starved-at-home Blueshirts who finally exploded in the 6-3 victory at mesmerized MSG.

But before we get too ape over the triumph, let's wait and see how The Beloveds do tomorrow night against a real, no-kidding around club such as the Tampa Bay Lightning.

This time we'll have a better idea if the home remedies – Vincent Trocheck's return and Gabe Perreault's call-up – were the super-tonics.

"The additions of Trocheck and Perreault were significant," says The Old Scout. "Vinnie is the genuine leader of the team and his presence was sorely missed. Gabe has all the goods and now he's going to show to advantage."

Trocheck hailed his return with a multi-point game while Perreault assisted on Lafrenière's power play goal. No less meaningful were Breadman Panarin's two goals – for a change – and the restoration of confidence that he says that he needed.

Serious Mathematical Questions Raised About The Blueshirts Centennial

The <a href="https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-rangers">Rangers</a> have been doing right by honoring what they care labelling The Centennial Year of the team's existence.

But let's get real. New York beat a team whose starting goalie, Juuse Saros was on the wrong side of terrible, allowing five goals on 12 shots before getting the hook.

That said, two points are two points and the home ice curse has been lifted.

If the Rangers can continue the positive road momentum to which we've become accustomed, we may be viewing the start of the end of the rainbow.

Somewhere! Maybe even Tampa Bay.