Beating Colorado Is NOT An Impossibility

Nine Ways The Rangers Can Beat The Avalanche:

1. Check out the video of the last Islanders home game when they tarred and feathered the skaters from Denver.

2. Especially study how the Isles forecheckers made chop meat out of Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar.

3. Instead of coach Sullivan's utterly foolish – very failed – five forward power play unit; dump one and replace him with goal-hungry defenseman Slava Gavrikov who'll be a savvy quarterback and likes to shoot.

4. Prior to the game, have Gav study videos of Adam Fox, giving lessons in "How To Be A Power Play Quarterback."

5. Show highlights of the spirited Blueshirts win in Kanata, Ontario, too far north of Ottawa.

6. Have two No-Doz pills on the bench for Fats Lafreniere in case the first one doesn't work. If even that doesn't work, try smelling salts. If that doesn't work, bench him.

7. Give a Simoniz waxing to J.T. Miller's captain's "C" so that he realizes that he's being paid to lead, not loaf.

A Veteran Coach's Thumbnail Scouting Report On Mike Sullivan

While the jury is still out on Mike Sullivan until the <a href="https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-rangers">Rangers</a> reach a minimum of 40 games, it does not prevent coaching experts to chip in with their say about the Blueshirts boss.

8. Use the "Crash Line" more than the others because Noah Laba, Will Cuylle and Brett Berard are HOT.

9. Igor Shesterkin. (Never mind; he knows what to do!)