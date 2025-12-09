Blaming The Refs Is A Weak Rangers Ploy

The Rangers lost a point they could have won and all The Maven has heard since is the lame line, "The Ref made a bad call."

Everybody makes mistakes, refs included, but for Mike Sullivan yapping about a double-minor late in the third period in the Vegas' game is an example of the coach auditioning for the lead role in "Alibi Ike."

So, Rangers defenseman Will Borgen and Vegas' left wing went off for roughing. So, what's the problem, it's even-Steven my fine, feathered Mr. Sullivan.

Using the alleged "bad call" as an excuse to blow a late third period lead and then blow the game because you put the wrong players out there late in the overtime, is theater of the absurd.

For crying out loud the face-off was deep in the Vegas' zone, what more could the Rangers ask for with 14 seconds left in overtime?

No, Pal Mike, your guys blew it. Harvey (Hutch) Cohen, who has been a hockey coach for decades, fingered the Rangers' culprits.

"Any good coach and high school defenseman would have been prepared for the long pass that successfully went to Jack Eichel," Hutch explains. "The three Rangers on the ice were terribly ill-prepared. That was the only play that could beat the Rangers, and it did.

"All the Rangers defenseman had to do was stay behind the closest Vegas' player, Eichel. But the D-man got a late start because he wasn't watching Eichel, who was the biggest threat."

Listen up Sir Sullivan; one more point from Hutch: "I told my players there's an 'In' box and an 'Out' box when playing hockey. The 'In" box contains things you can control such as behavior, wrist shot, slap shot, plus.

After the Rangers had lost in overtime to Vegas, the MSG Networks post-game interlocutor Steve Valiquette suggested that the club's solid play against some of the NHL's elite teams is cause for optimism.

"The 'Out' box has those things you can not control -- and that includes officiating, bad bounces and broken sticks. I told my players, 'Don't worry about 'Out' box things."

As for the overtime blunder that cost the Rangers a vital point, Jess Rubenstein adds: "What about the other two Rangers who were on the ice with Matthew Robertson?"

Blaming the refs is for Beer League games – and Hutch Cohen's "Out" Box!