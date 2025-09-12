Blueshirts Bullet Points About Rookie Camp And Other Things

1. "The Rangers do not list Brennan Othmann nor Gabe Perreault as part of their active roster. For now, Brett Berard has both of them beaten for a roster spot."

2. "Scott Morrow – on potential alone – should make the roster as a possible partner for Braden Schneider. Here's the question: does he beat out Will Borgen or Carson Soucy?"

3. "Last year I called Victor Mancini as the dark horse to win a job out of training camp."

4. "This year I have two young players worth watching. The first is 6-7, 207 pound Dylan Roobroeck who led AHL Hartford with 20 goals."

5. "Roobroeck is a solid forechecker with a higher upside than either Matt Rempe or Adam Edstrom."

6. "The other is 6-5, 226 pounder Jaroslav Chmelar who can play either wing and has the

potential to develop into a good second line power forward."

7. "Other than Braden Schneider, where will they find defensemen who actually play defense?"

8. The Blueshirts radio play-by-play and analyst roles vacated by Kenny Albert and Dave Maloney – both will do Rangers TV – still have not been filled. (S.O.S. to MSG Networks: The season starts in less than a month.)

9. Unfriendly Reminder: A few years ago the Blueshirts had a budding defense ace named Niko Mikkola. For unknown reasons the braintrust let the Flying Finn drift into free agency.

10. When Mikkola became available, Florida GM Bill Zito broke all speed records to sign Niko. Since then, the D-man called "Condor" is 2-for-2 winning Stanley Cups. (The Rangers – in case you missed it – are Oh-For-31-Years!)

11. Ex-Rangers who are missed by the Maven:: Jacob Trouba, Ryan Lindgren, Jimmy Vesey, Chris Kreider, Zac Jones and goalie guru Benny Allaire.