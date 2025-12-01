Bobby Holik's Testimonial To Larry Brooks

The passing of Larry Brooks inspired an outpouring of affection and appreciation for the legendary New York Post hockey columnist.

There has been so much to praise about Brooks that it all couldn't be contained in a day or a week for the matter.

This became apparent during the recent "Bottle Rocket" podcast I shared with moderator Alena Sycheva and author Jerry Hack – which will be available tomorrow (Tuesday)

Our special guest on the podcast is former NHL two-time Stanley Cup-winner Bobby Holik who, as it happened, was one of Brooks' favorite stickhandlers both as a player, interviewee and general great guy.

(As a matter of fact it was Larry who lobbied the Rangers to obtain Holik when Bobby became a free agent; and the Blueshirts followed through.)

What The Maven was unaware of during the podcast was the closeness of the Holik-Brooks friendship – until a day after we finished our production. It was then that I received an email from Bobby. It reads:

"Please make a note for the next show we do to talk about Larry Brooks, but not necessarily about him as a hockey writer. Larry came up big for me and Israeli hockey the day after the IIHF 'banned' Israel from the World Junior (and any other championship for that matter).

"Brooks was willing to interview me and hear out my complaints and gave me an opportunity to challenge the NHL to put pressure on the IIHF. The IIHF cancelled the 'ban' a couple of days later and the Israelis have played ever since."

Then, a pause: "Rest in peace, Larry."

P.S. As you can see, Larry Brooks was indomitable when it came to stepping up for a good cause and it was Bobby Holik who thoughtfully reminded me. What's more, I'll have a detailed follow up on how the writer and player teamed up to right a wrong!