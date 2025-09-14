Brennan Othmann's Newfound Confidence On Full Display At Rookie Series

One thing is clear after the New York Rangers’ two rookie series games; Brennan Othmann is on another level compared to last year and is prepared for training camp.

Othmann was expected to take a big leap and stand out amongst all of the rookies last year.

However, Othmann didn’t quite live up to expectations, and after a hard-fought training camp, he didn’t make the Rangers’ opening-night roster.

This season, Othmann arrived at rookie camp more prepared and with a different mindset.

Through two days of rookie camp, the 22-year-old forward looked sharp and overall more confident.

He was also able to translate his newfound confidence into a game setting, as Othmann stood out during the Rookie Series against the Philadelphia Flyers.

During Friday night’s game, Othmann scored a pretty goal, which could be crucial for his confidence moving forward since he was unable to score in 22 games with the Rangers last season.

On Saturday, Othmann recorded three assists, helping lead the Rangers’ rookies to a 5-2 victory.

Othmann tied Scott Morrow with four points in the Rookie Series, topping all other Rangers players.

The confidence with which Othmann has been carrying himself, following his recent play, has been very much prevalent, which is a positive sign heading into training camp next week.