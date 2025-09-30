Brennan Othmann Sent Down To Hartford Wolf Pack

Brennan Othmann has been sent down to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, as he will not make the New York Rangers’ opening-night roster.

After playing 22 games during the 2024-25 season with the Rangers, there was an expectation that Othmann could make the Blueshirts roster out of training camp.

However, the 22-year-old forward struggled at times throughout training camp and the preseason, resulting in him falling behind the likes of Gabe Perreault and Brett Berard on the depth chart.

While Othmann showed flashes of promise, he was unable to truly find his game over the past few weeks.

Despite playing in all four preseason games for the Rangers thus far, Othmann was unable to build a strong enough impression.

Othmann will now start the season in Hartford with the hopes of eventually making it back up to the NHL.