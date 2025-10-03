Brett Berard Reflects On The Past And The Future

Going back to last training camp, Brett Berard was the new kid on the block for the New York Rangers.

One year later, everyone knows the name Brett Berard, as he has established himself within the Rangers organization and among fans.

Berard feels different this time around.

“I think I feel a little more comfortable knowing all the guys and having been here kind of half the year last year, up and down, but feel like I've built some great relationships upon everybody,” Berard said. “So it's definitely been a lot more comfortable being here, but the same mentality coming in, still trying to fight for a spot and to stick around. I mean, mentality wise, on the ice, it's the same new coaching staff, big first impression. So in that regard, the same, but definitely more comfortable off the ice with the guys in lock and all that stuff.”

In his 35-game audition with the Rangers last season, Berard recorded six goals, four assists, and 10 points.

Throughout the year, Berard was sent up and down from the NHL to the AHL, helping learn the business side of the game.

“I mean it stinks to get sent down. Obviously, your dream is to get to the NHL and kind of stay around here,” Berard said. “I think I definitely got a lot stronger mentally with that stuff and trying to go down there and work in my game and to get back up. It was hard, but I think definitely that I got better as the year went on, and then just learning what I did up here, the game is faster. Just keep trying to build and get better at that and take pride in it. So it's some things I've been focused on that I think I'm getting better at.”

Shortly into his stint with the Rangers last year, Berard suffered a torn labrum, which could have easily kept him sidelined for a long period of time.

However, Berard played practically the entire season while dealing with this injury.

As a younger player and fifth-round pick, Berard had a chip on his shoulder and felt he had to play through the pain.

“It stunk, but I give a lot of credit to our trainers and getting me able to play. It took a lot to get used to tape and brace on my shoulder,” said Berard. “Getting to play in the NHL, it’s a dream growing up. When you finally get here, you don’t want anything to set you back. It was something that I could play through and that I wanted to play through and needed to play through. I feel like I was playing really good hockey at that point too, so was just trying to get back as fast as possible and grind through it.”

Brett Berard Feels Fully Healthy After Suffering Torn Labrum Last Season

The health of Brett Berard was a question going into training camp for the New York Rangers after what transpired last year.

Despite standing at just 5-foot-9, Berard plays a ferocious, hard-nosed style of hockey.

His fiery play has caught the eye of Mike Sullivan as he looks to make a positive first impression on the new coaching staff.

Berard is prideful in the way he approaches the game of hockey, which is reflected in his play on the ice.

“I might be a little smaller guy, but I think for me, it’s something that I take a lot of pride in,” Berard said of his physical style of play. “I think it has become more of a strength of mine to become physical. Maybe they don’t think it’s coming from me, so it’s good to get physical like that.”

Now that Berard played a handful of games for the Rangers last season, the next step for him is to earn a permanent roster spot with the Blueshirts.

With just a few days before the Rangers’ season opener, Berard has not been sent down to the AHL, and he seems to have a real chance at securing an NHL spot.