Can The Rangers Carry Their Performance From Vancouver?

Curb your enthusiasm.

The Rangers mildly inspiring – let's not get too crazy – victory over Vancouver on Tuesday has sent shock waves of glee from British Columbia to Seventh Avenue and West 33rd.

But transports of joy also raise a pivotal question: does the shutting out of a mildly boring, occasionally inept Canucks team mean that the Rangers are for real – or a one-shot tease?

We'll have a better clue tonight in Edmonton The Beloveds face the top-heavy no-Cup Oilers.

Minus the still-recovering Zach Hyman, Edmonton's right wing is weaker than tissue which means that the Connor McDavid-Leon Draisaitl duet will be the big test for whoever mans Fortress Ranger.

"Figure Sully to go with Shesterkin," says The Old Scout.

With a win and loss so far on the Western swing, the Blueshirts have a chance to end it with a 3-1 record and here's how:

* OILERS IMBALANCE: Two defeats in two straight Stanley Cup Final rounds betrayed Edmonton's overdependence on their Gold Dust Twins. Take away, Connor, Leon – and Zach – and what's left? Goaltending is inferior and the defense is no bargain. McDavid and Draisaitl are forced to do it alone. (Yes, with adroit coaching, the Rangers can stop them.)

A Tribute To The Rangers First Centennial Season Theme Night

It's a given that when Madison Square Garden does something big, it turns out BIG. They do it right. Period!

* ATTRITION: Having to play eight post-season series over the past two years will take a toll on any team and more so Edmonton because of the Oilers superstar dependency.

Assuming that the Rangers beat the Oilers that would leave Seattle as the Blueshirts Western Terminal on Saturday.

There's nothing special about a Kraken club picked – by The Hockey News Yearbook – to finish seventh out of eight in the Pacific Division.

Which is a straightaway prediction that the New Yorkers could return home with a 3-1 road record which is roughly translated into REVIVAL!

P.S. Two out of four wouldn't set the world on fire but, in the end, wouldn't be too bad either!