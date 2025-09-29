Checking On The Pollsters Regarding The Rangers From Last Year And Now

Guessing what's gonna happen in the NHL is a precarious business but we do it every year because it's fan-type fun.

What makes it even more fun is when we're in a position to compare last year's genius picks with the ones our heavily-admired pollsters say this time around.

Here's what The Hockey News Yearbook forecasters wrote about our Met Area teams at this time last year.

The Devils would finish on top of the Met Division with the Rangers right behind. The Islanders were tabbed for fourth in the Met.

The Panthers were tabbed to lead the Atlantic Division but not to win the 2025 Stanley Cup.

Edmonton and Dallas got the nods in the Pacific and Central Divisions. And The Hockey News projected a New Jersey-Dallas Final with a Stars Cup win.

Nice try all around, guys, and now we go to this season: Of the trio of Met teams, The Devils are placed second, Rangers fourth and Islanders – Yikes! – seventh! Florida gets top billing again in the Atlantic while the Canes lead the Met.

The Never Ending Issue of Officiating, What Else Is New?

Altogether now – one, two, three – WE LOVE THE REFEREES! Dead silence. That's not fair.

On the other side, Dallas is slotted first in the Central Division with Edmonton rulers of the Pacific.

The Hockey News Yearbook has Vegas defeating Carolina in the Cup Final. The Maven's Off-The-Wall Predictions Come In The Adjoining Column: (Hint: You may not like all of them; neither do I!)